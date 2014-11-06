* Says plans to stay in long-term care business
* CEO says open to all "strategic alternatives"
* Suspends dividend in life business until end of 2015
* Shares fall as much as 38 pct, top loser on NYSE
By Tanya Agrawal
Nov 6 Genworth Financial Inc lost more
than a third of its market value after the life and mortgage
insurer said a turnaround in its long-term care business would
take longer than expected and posted a surprise quarterly loss.
Shares of Genworth, the largest long-term care insurer in
the United States, fell as much as 38 percent, wiping out about
$2.7 billion of the company's market value.
A pre-tax charge of $531 million to cover losses in its
long-term care insurance business pushed Genworth to a huge loss
in the third quarter and raised questions on the future of the
business.
The company said on a conference call on Thursday it was
open to all "strategic alternatives" but did not provide further
details.
Genworth, spun off from General Electric Co a decade
ago, had years ago written generous long-term care policies
offering long periods of coverage. However, the policies have
become less profitable as interest rates hit rock bottom.
At the end of last year, CEO Chief Executive Tom McInerney
said the company had adequate reserves for its long-term care
business. However, he said in July that investors had
misinterpreted his comments as they were made in a broader
context.
"I owe you an apology," McInerney said on the call. "I made
a misstep when my comments shifted responsibility away from the
company and me."
McInerney has been focusing on the company's life insurance
business by tightening underwriting standards and selling newer
products that require less capital.
Rivals such as Manulife Financial Corp and
Prudential Financial Inc are reducing their exposure to
the long-term care business and focusing on wealth management,
which generates predictable fee-based income and is less
capital-intensive.
NO EXIT PLANS
Despite setbacks in the business, Genworth said it plans to
stick with the long-term care business as it negotiates higher
rates for its policies.
"If we got out of the business, I think we would lose a lot
of our negotiating ability with the regulators. I think they
will not be willing to grant us as large an increase or more
increases down the road," McInerney told Reuters.
The company said it had reached an agreement with 47 states
to increase rates and had decided to stop selling policies in
Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont, states that had not
approved higher rates.
Genworth said on the conference call that it had considered
winding down the business but ultimately decided against it
after reaching the agreements.
The company also said that it was suspending dividends in
its life business until the end of next year.
Genworth shares were down 36.5 percent at $8.94 early
afternoon, the stock's worst day since November 2008 - the peak
of the financial crisis.
