BRIEF-Investcorp Bank adds to industrial real estate portfolio with $160 mln investment
* Adds to industrial real estate portfolio with $160 million investment in Chicago and Boston
Feb 4 Life and mortgage insurer Genworth Financial Inc reported a 24 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong performance in its U.S. mortgage insurance business.
Net income available to common shareholders rose to $208 million, or 41 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $168 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.
A recovering housing market helped the company's U.S. mortgage insurance business to post a profit of $6 million, compared to a loss of $32 million a year earlier.
LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - Peter Cirenza, who spent 20 years at Goldman Sachs until 2009, has returned to the financial markets as head of London operations at Tikehau Capital.