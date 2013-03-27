BRIEF-Amana Cooperative Insurance appoints Mahmoud Mohammad Al Toukhi as chairman
* Appoints Mahmoud Mohammad Al Toukhi as chairman Source:(http://bit.ly/2n38OK2) Further company coverage:
March 27 Insurer Genworth Financial Inc will sell its wealth management business to Aquiline Capital Partners and Genstar Capital for about $412.5 million.
Genworth will take an after-tax loss of about $40 million related to the sale, with about $35 million recorded in the first quarter, the company said.
The company plans to use the proceeds to pay down debt.
Goldman Sachs & Co and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP advised Genworth on the sale, which is expected to close in the second half of 2013.
Genworth shares were up marginally at $10.23 in extended trade, after closing at $10.19 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
* Euronext and Intercontinental Exchange sign agreement for derivatives clearing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.65 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment