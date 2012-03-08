March 8 Genworth Financial Inc on Thursday added $350 million of senior unsecured notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldmans Sachs and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC AMT $350 MLN COUPON 7.625 PCT MATURITY 09/24/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 103 FIRST PAY 09/24/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 7.184 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/13/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 517 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH NA MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A