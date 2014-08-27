BRIEF-Kitex Garments recommends final dividend of 0.75 rupees per share
* Says recommended a final dividend of inr 0.75 per equity share
TOKYO Aug 27 Japan's Geo Holdings Corp :
* Geo says to buy back up to 6.29 percent of its own shares for as much as 3 billion yen ($28.9 million) Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 103.9400 Japanese yen) (Tokyo Newsroom)
* Says recommended a final dividend of inr 0.75 per equity share
* Says company owner plans to unload up to 3.25 percent stake in the company from May 5 to Dec 31