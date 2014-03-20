BRIEF-Time Inc's Viant to acquire Adelphic
* Deal is expected to close during Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, March 20 Mexican homebuilder Geo , which has struggled under a heavy debt load and slumping home sales, on Thursday said it had filed for a pre-agreed bankruptcy with the support of the majority of its creditors.
Geo, once Mexico's biggest homebuilder with sales of 55,485 homes in 2012, stopped making debt payments last year. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Dave Graham)
* ON JAN 20, 2017 ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING
* Fannie Mae prices $1.04 billion Multifamily DUS Remic (FNA 2017-M1) under its GeMS program