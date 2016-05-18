BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited
May 18 Geo-Jade Petroleum Corp.:
* Says it issued 2016 first tranche of corporate bonds, worth 700 million yuan with a par value of 100 yuan per share
* Says the bonds with a term of two years and coupon rate of 7.50 percent
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3nS1fJ
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Says shareholders plan to add by up to 300 million yuan ($43.55 million) worth of shares in the company within six months