* Increased gold exploration driving demand for drillers
* Co boosting size of drill fleet in bid to meet demand
(In U.S. dollars unless noted)
TORONTO Nov 18 The current gold rush in West
Africa is spurring growing demand for drilling services in the
region, said Geodrill Ltd's (GEO.TO) Chief Executive David
Harper on Friday.
The small drilling services company, which listed in Canada
barely a year ago, is in the process of dramatically expanding
the size of its drill fleet to keep pace with the demand in the
region, Harper told Reuters in an interview.
"We currently have 25 rigs and we are expanding to 40 rigs,
by the end of next year," said Harper, who himself was a
driller before starting Geodrill with a single rig back in the
late 1990s.
Since then, the company has grown to become one of the
largest players in West Africa, one of the fastest growing gold
producing regions in the world.
Gold mining heavyweights like Newmont (NEM.N), Kinross
(K.TO) and Iamgold (IMG.TO) all own major mines in the region
and have invested billions of dollars to boost production in
countries like Ghana, Mali and Mauritania.
"We are operating predominantly in Ghana and Burkina Faso,"
said Harper, adding that the company is looking at re-entering
Ivory Coast, after pulling out due to the political instability
there.
Harper, who is based in Ghana, said Geodrill's plans to get
back into Ivory Coast were constrained by the fact that it does
not have any spare drill rigs to redeploy at this time.
However, despite boasting of profit margins that are well
above the industry average, shares of the small driller have
been beaten down along with those of its peers, amid the sharp
pullback in equity markets.
Shares of the company, which peaked at C$3.80 in February,
are down more than 40 percent since then, closing at C$2.09 on
Friday. Harper, who himself owns over 40 percent of the
company's stock, is not too worried and intends to stay the
course.
Geodrill, which owns a fleet of primarily multipurpose
rigs, generates revenues of roughly $3 million annually from
each rig, while the industry average is roughly $1 million,
said Harper.
The company is able to generate more revenue per rig,
largely due to the fact that it owns a maintenance facility
that is within a 12-hour drive of most of its drill sites, thus
reducing the amount of downtime.
This has helped the company consistently increase revenues
over the past three years, despite the 2008-09 downturn.
"I only ever wanted to build a drilling company that was
built on a best-in-class model and that's what we've done,"
said Harper. "The ultimate litmus test for a company is not how
well it does in the good times, but how well it does in a
downturn."
($1=$1.03 Canadian)
