June 22 Satellite imagery provider GeoEye Inc
said the U.S. National Geospatial Intelligence Agency
(NGA) will not renew the EnhancedView contract with it for the
full year due to budget constraints.
The intelligence agency proposed an option under which
GeoEye will get service revenue of $39.75 million for the three
month ending November 2012, and a nine-month option providing
for $119.3 million, contingent on funding.
The government agency also decided not to provide additional
funding for GeoEye's satellite beyond $181 million provided for
in the contract, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company has so far invoiced $111 million to the agency
and expects that payment in the next 30 days. The NGA proposed
new milestones for payment of the remaining $70 million.
GeoEye's rival DigitalGlobe Inc said earlier this
week that the NGA plans to renew its EnhancedView contract for
the third year.
Friday's news can decide the fate of consolidation in the
commercial satellite imagery industry.
U.S. government officials earlier said the NGA plans to
sharply reduce, and possibly halve, its plan to buy $7.3 billion
of digital imagery from the two companies, sparking speculation
about a consolidation.
GeoEye offered to buy larger rival DigitalGlobe for $792
million in May. But DigitalGlobe rejected the offer, saying it
would fare better than GeoEye in the expected round of budget
cuts and would wait for the decision on EnhancedView contract to
take the next step.
Both DigitalGlobe and GeoEye provide digital imagery
services to U.S. military and intelligence agencies and are
working on next-generation satellites to double their capacity.
Shares of GeoEye fell 5 percent to $17.39 in after-market
trading. They closed at $18.34 on the Nasdaq on Friday.