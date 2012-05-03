May 3 Satellite imagery company GeoEye Inc
posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and said
it will receive full funding for its 2012 contract term with a
U.S. government agency.
The company expects to receive its $111 million cost-share
payment from the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency by
the third quarter.
It is part of a $3.8 billion, ten-year contract that the
company won in 2010.
Rival DigitalGlobe earlier this week also said it
will be fully funded under its contract with the NGA for 2012.
Shares of the both the companies have been under pressure
recently on concerns that U.S. government cost cuts could lead
to a loss in revenue.
GeoEye's first-quarter net income available to common
stockholders rose to $13.2 million, or 58 cents per share, from
$10.0 million, or 44 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 3 percent to $89.3 million.
Analysts expected earnings of 50 cents per share on revenue
of $86 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also reaffirmed its full-year outlook.
GeoEye's shares closed up 4 percent at $24.03 on Thursday on
the Nasdaq.