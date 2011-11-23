* Says continues to explore acquisitions in Greater China
* Shares up 11 percent
Nov 23 Chinese internet firm Geong
International has dropped plans to buy Hong Kong-based
online marketing company Adbeyond, blaming the continued
instability in financial markets.
The AIM-listed firm, which supports the financial services,
telecoms, manufacturing and automotive sectors, added that it no
longer needed to raise $8 million through a convertible secured
loan stock.
Geong had said in July that it would buy Adbeyond for about
10 million pounds to strengthen its position in China.
Adbeyond, which trades as 'Guru Online' focusing on online
advertising and social media marketing, generated sales of 3.1
million pounds in fiscal 2011.
Geong, in a statement on Wednesday, said it was in talks
with the vendors of Adbeyond regarding the terms of the
termination of the deal.
However, the company said it would continue to explore other
acquisition opportunities in Greater China.
According to the company's website, Geong is looking for the
possible acquisition of social networking and mobile internet
applications companies.
"It (the board) will continue to seek suitable targets which
will support its organic growth strategy, remaining aware,
however, that the funding...will remain difficult whilst the
equity and financial markets remain as they are," the company
said in the statement.
Shares of Geong, whose clients include Shanghai General
Motors, Haier Group, Lenovo, China Mobile
and China Telecom, were up 11 percent at 25
pence at 1200 GMT.
Shares of the company, valued at 8 million pounds, have lost
64 percent of their value since it announced the Adbeyond deal.
(Reporting by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)