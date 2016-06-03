SANTIAGO, June 3 Chile's SMA environmental
regulator said on Friday it was investigating Latin
America-focused oil and gas explorer GeoPark Ltd for
alleged violations, including fracking activities without having
the necessary permits.
Inspections in 2014 and 2015 of GeoPark's hydrocarbon
project in the Fell block, located in the southern Magallanes
region, detected "hydraulic fracturing activities in different
wells, without the environmental permits required by law for
this type of activity," the regulator said.
GeoPark is also accused of having faulty systems in place
for avoiding soil erosion and managing spills of hazardous
materials, and of damaging archaeological findings.
GeoPark has 10 days to present a compliance plan to the SMA
or 15 days to present a legal defense.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Bernadette Baum)