BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
April 25 Halcón Resources Corp said it will buy GeoResources Inc for about $973.1 million in cash and stock to gain access to liquids plays in the United States.
GeoResources shareholders will receive $20 in cash and 1.932 Halcón Resources shares for each share they own.
Halcón Resources closed at $9.3 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange while GeoResources closed at $30.77 on the Nasdaq.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding