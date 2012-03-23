(Adds details from indictment, new docket information, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
March 23 Tate George, a former National
Basketball Association player who held himself out as the chief
executive of a real estate firm, was indicted on four counts of
wire fraud for allegedly running a $2 million Ponzi scheme
targeting former professional athletes, prosecutors said.
Friday's indictment by a Newark, New Jersey, grand jury came
six months after George, 43, was charged with one count of wire
fraud.
George, who lives in Newark, will be arraigned at a future
date and faces as much as 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine
on each count. The indictment was announced by U.S. Attorney
Paul Fishman in New Jersey.
Thomas Ashley, a lawyer for George, did not return requests
for comment.
Prosecutors said George collected more than $2 million
between 2005 and 2011 for his firm, the George Group, from
investors who believed their money would be used to buy and
develop real estate projects, including in Connecticut and New
Jersey.
George told some investors that there was "no risk" to their
principal and provided some investors with schedules for
expected interest payments, according to the indictment.
Instead, prosecutors said George used new money to repay
earlier investors, and spent some money on home improvement
projects, child support payments, restaurant meals, clothing and
gas.
The George Group had virtually no income-generating
operations, although the defendant claimed to have more than
$500 million of assets under management, prosecutors said.
George was a 1990 first-round draft pick for the New Jersey
Nets. The guard played three seasons with the Nets and three
games with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Previously, he was a star player at the University of
Connecticut. He is remembered for catching a long inbounds pass
and hitting a 15-foot jump shot with one second left to give the
Huskies a victory over Clemson in the third round of the 1990
NCAA basketball tournament.
The case is U.S. v. George, U.S. District Court, District of
New Jersey, No. 12-cr-00204.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Andre
Grenon)