LONDON Dec 23 British singer George Michael is back home in London and expected to give a brief news conference outside his home in the north of the city, Michael's publicist said on Friday.

"He is going to make a statement outside his house at 3 p.m." a spokeswoman said.

The 48-year-old former Wham! frontman was discharged from a Vienna hospital on Thursday after weeks of treatment for severe pneumonia.

Michael, whose chart-topping hits as a solo artist include "Faith" and "Careless Whisper" postponed a series of concerts and was taken into hospital in Vienna last month.

The Grammy award-winning singer first found fame in the 1980s with Wham! before going on to pursue a successful solo career. He has sold an estimated 100 million records and has a personal fortune estimated at 90 million pounds ($141 million). ($1 = 0.6384 British pounds) (Reporting by Michael Shields, additional reporting by Stefano Ambrogi, editing by Paul Casciato)