May 8 Canadian food producer and distributor George Weston Ltd reported lower adjusted earnings on Tuesday, hurt by higher costs at its grocery affiliate Loblaw Cos Ltd.

Adjusted net earnings for the quarter ended March 24 fell to 89 Canadian cents a share, from C$1.07 a year earlier.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders, including the impact of a forward sale agreement for shares of Loblaw and other items, rose to C$124 million ($125 million), or 89 Canadian cents a share, from C$105 million, or 74 Canadian cents.

Sales rose 1.1 percent to C$7.22 billion.