Nov 22 Canadian food processor and
distributor George Weston Ltd posted a 50 percent rise
in quarterly profit, helped by strong sales growth at its
affiliate, Weston Foods.
Third-quarter earnings rose to C$264 million, or C$1.94 a
basic share, from C$176 million, or C$1.26 per basic share, a
year ago.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned C$1.44 per basic
share.
Sales rose 2.4 percent to C$10.06 billion.
Sales at Weston Foods rose 10.3 percent to C$545 million,
the company said in a statement.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Esha
Dey)