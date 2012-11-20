* Adj earnings C$1.49/basic share vs C$1.44 year earlier
* Revenue slips 1.0 percent to C$10.16 billion
* Cuts bakery sales outlook for full year 2012
Nov 20 George Weston Ltd, the Canadian
food producer and distributor that owns the Loblaw Cos Ltd
grocery chain, boosted its dividend on Tuesday as a
strong performance by its bakery division helped lift adjusted
earnings.
But the company cut its 2012 outlook, saying it expects
sales in its bakery division to be slightly lower than 2011.
Previously, it had said it expected sales in line with 2011.
Results were held back by the contribution from Loblaw,
which last week also raised its dividend while reporting lower
quarterly profit as sales at established stores slipped.
In George Weston's other segment, baked goods producer
Weston Foods, operating income rose thanks to lower commodity
costs and productivity improvements.
The bakery division, which employees more than 6,000 workers
at more than 40 facilities in North America, sells products
under several brands, including Wonder, D'Italiano and Ace
Bakery.
The results were also boosted by lower income tax expenses,
which fell 9.8 percent to C$101 million in the third quarter
ended Oct. 6. Net earnings fell to C$243 million ($244 million),
or C$1.07 a diluted share, from C$351 million, or C$1.93, a year
earlier.
Excluding a restructuring charge and other items, adjusted
earnings rose to C$1.49 per basic share, from C$1.44. Analysts,
on average, had been expecting earnings of C$1.41 a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company raised its dividend by 2 Canadian cents to 38
Canadian cents a share.
Revenue slipped 1.0 percent to C$10.16 billion, shy of
consensus at C$10.20 billion.