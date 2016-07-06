TBILISI, July 6 The Asian Development Bank (ADB)
has raised 64 million lari ($30 million) from a Georgian
lari-denominated bond sale to support development of the local
capital market and microenterprises in Georgia, the bank said on
Wednesday.
"ADB's second lari-denominated bond will help strengthen the
Georgian bond market and provide critical support to the
microfinance sector," said Pierre Van Peteghem, the ADB's
treasurer.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
issued its first public bond in lari last month, a 5-year
maturity worth 107 million lari ($49 million). It had issued
corporate bonds in lari in 2014.
($1=2.3 lari)
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Kevin Liffey)