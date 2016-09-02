TBILISI, Sept 2 The Asian Development Bank (ADB)
has approved a $100 million loan to help ex-Soviet Georgia to
develop small business in the country, the bank said on Friday.
"ADB assistance will help Georgia maintain macroeconomic
stability, streamline public spending, and expand access to
finance," ADB said in a statement.
It said that another key component of the programme is to
support reforms to improve the adequacy, fairness, and
sustainability of the country's pension system.
The former Soviet republic has been hit by a decline in
exports and remittances and a plunge in the Russian rouble
, though the situation started to improve in April with
the lari currency stabilising and remittances and imports
growing.
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alison Williams)