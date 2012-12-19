* Three former senior officials detained on bribery
accusations
* Follows arrests of 20 other senior officials
* Opposition accuses new government of witch hunt
By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI, Dec 19 Georgian prosecutors detained
three former senior officials and the head of a power company on
Wednesday, widening an investigation which the opposition says
is a political witch-hunt by the new government.
More than 20 ex-officials have been arrested and some
charged with abuse of power since a coalition led by billionaire
Bidzina Ivanishvili, who is now prime minister, ousted the party
of President Mikheil Saakashvili in an Oct. 1 election.
With Saakashvili's nine-year dominance of Georgian politics
over, his allies say they fear a politically-motivated campaign
against former officials is being orchestrated by Ivanishvili's
new administration.
The group detained on Wednesday included former Justice and
Education Minister and acting head of the independent Rustavi-2
TV channel Nika Gvaramia, former Energy and Finance Minister
Alexander Khetaguri and former Deputy Economy Minister Kakha
Damenia.
"All of them are suspected of forging documents and
large-scale bribery," Natia Sukhiashvili, the finance ministry
investigation department spokeswoman, told reporters.
Devi Kandelaki, the acting head of Tbilisi's electricity
distribution company Telasi, controlled by Russia's InterRao
, was also detained in the swoop.
Sukhiashvili said the detainees were suspected of handling a
$1 million bribe for overlooking a financial check on Telasi and
three other companies which Telasi planned to merge into one
holding.
InterRAO's representative in Moscow, Anton Nazarov, told
Reuters the $1 million was paid legitimately to consulting firms
which were to check the companies in order for InterRao to
prepare a tax agreement with Georgian government.
InterRao has been in talks with Georgia about lowering
electricity tariffs in return for eased taxes.
Saakashvili demanded an immediate release of detainees and
said charges against the head of an independent TV station were
"very suspicious and false".
"I demand an immediate release of the head of an independent
TV station and an end to this lawlessness," Saakashvili said.
POLITICAL PERSECUTION
Reforms weakening the president and strengthening parliament
are to take effect after a presidential vote next year in which
Saakashvili is barred from running.
But he is head of state for now and Europe and the United
States, which eye any Russian influence in Georgia warily, have
called for cooperation between Ivanishvili and Saakashvili
during the period of cohabitation.
Instability in the ex-Soviet republic would be of concern to
the West, which uses the Caucasus as a transit route for Caspian
Sea energy supplies to Europe and has a strategic location on
the Black Sea between Russia and Iran, Turkey and Central Asia.
New Georgian officials deny the arrests are part of a
settling of political scores in the country.
Supporters of Ivanishvili's Georgian Dream coalition
demanded the president's resignation in a protest outside the
former ruling party's local headquarters in Georgia's second
city of Kutaisi, where Saakashvili was meeting with members of
his National Movement party.
The activists physically assaulted some of the
parliamentarians as they exited the building.
