MOSCOW, June 30 Bank of Georgia, the country's largest lender by assets, aims to issue Eurobonds in U.S. dollars, a banking source said on Thursday.

The bank has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan for a series of fixed income investor meetings starting on July 6, the source said, adding that a Eurobond issue may then follow "subject to market conditions".

The issue is expected to be rated B1 by Moody's and BB- by Fitch, said the source, who asked not to be named. He gave no further details.

Bank of Georgia has also invited the holders of its outstanding $400 million notes due in July 2017 to consent to an early redemption of the notes at a fixed price by July 28. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Gareth Jones)