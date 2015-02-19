(Updates with comments from economy minister, background)
TBILISI Feb 19 Georgia's central bank sold $40
million in foreign currency on Thursday to support the weakening
lari currency, and the government said it planned to ask the
International Monetary Fund for more financial aid.
It was the bank's second attempt this year to support the
currency after it sold $40 million on Feb. 11, the same day that
it raised its refinancing rate to 4.5 percent from 4 percent to
maintain financial stability.
The former Soviet republic has been hit by a plunge in the
Russian rouble and the conflict in Ukraine, along with declining
exports, remittances and foreign investment, all of which have
left the country with a widening current account deficit.
Georgian exports tumbled 30 percent year-on-year in January,
continuing their decline, mainly due to falling exports to
Russia and Ukraine.
Remittances slumped by 23.3 percent in January year-on-year
to $75.5 million.
On Thursday, the central bank set the lari's official
exchange rate for Friday at 2.1472 per U.S. dollar, much weaker
than the 1.7542 rate at the start of November.
Price pressures have increased as the lari has weakened.
Consumer prices rose 1.4 percent year-on-year in January after
increasing an annual 2.0 percent in December.
The central bank's currency reserves were $2.610 billion on
Jan. 31, down from $2.699 billion at the end of 2014, with
January's $89 million decline in part due to foreign debt
repayments.
In the whole of 2014, the central bank's total net
foreign-currency interventions amounted to $100 million.
Georgia's economy minister Georgy Kvirikashvili said the
government intended to ask the IMF for "additional funds for
capital spending that will be used for infrastructure projects."
He did not elaborate.
The IMF's Executive Board approved a 36-month programme for
Georgia last July giving the country access to about $154
million in financial support overall.
