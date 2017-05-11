TBILISI May 11 Bank of Georgia said on Thursday it had mandated JP Morgan and Renaissance Capital to arrange investor meetings ahead of a potential lari-denominated Eurobond issue.

Bank of Georgia is the largest bank in the former Soviet republic by assets, loans, client deposits and equity.

It said the meetings with investors were scheduled to start on May 15 and that the Eurobonds could have a maturity of 3-5 years. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning)