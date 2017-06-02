TBILISI, June 2 The World Bank's International
Finance Corporation said on Friday it had invested 108.3 million
lari ($45 million) in Bank of Georgia's first
local-currency bonds sold outside Georgia, in a move intended to
help attract investment in the country's private sector.
Bank of Georgia, the country's biggest bank by assets,
priced 500 million lari worth of three-year lari-denominated
bonds at 11 percent on May 25.
The Reg S/ Rule 144A senior unsecured notes are being issued
and sold at a price of 100 percent. J.P. Morgan and Renaissance
Capital acted as joint bookrunners. The issuance has attracted
500 million lari from about 20 international investors.
The three-year bond is the first off-shore local currency
bond issued by a Georgian company, and also the first in the
past decade from a former member of the Soviet Union other than
Russia.
The IFC said that the issuance would allow the country's
leading bank to increase long-term local currency financing,
which enables businesses to grow and avoid risks related to
borrowing in a foreign currency.
The issuance will also support the country's effort to
reduce its reliance on foreign currency, the IFC said in a
statement.
($1=2.4 lari)
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Larry King)