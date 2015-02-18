TBILISI Feb 18 Georgia's TBC Bank, the country's largest retail bank, reported on Wednesday a 27.5 percent rise in its 2014 net profit to 158.5 million lari ($85 million).

TBC Bank raised around $640 million through an initial public offering (IPO) of global depositary receipts in London last June.

The bank became the largest retail bank in Georgia in the fourth quarter of 2014 with a market share of 33.7 percent in retail deposits and 29.7 percent in retail loans.

The bank's market share in total assets and total loans stood at 26.3 percent and 27.7 percent, respectively.

The bank released the following results in a statement (in billion of lari):

2014 2013 Total assets 5.424 4.451 Total liabilities 4.404 3.722 Total loans to clients 3.706 1.989 Total shareholders' equity 1.020 0.729 Total operating income 0.458 0.382 Net interest income 0.339 0.283 Net profit 0.159 0.124

Shareholders of the TBC Bank include the World Bank's International Finance Corporation, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Germany's DEG investment corporation, JPMorgan and investment manager Ashmore.

($1=1.86 as of Dec. 31, 2014) (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by David Evans)