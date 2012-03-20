TBILISI, March 20 The Bank of Georgia,
the country's largest lender, said on Tuesday its 2011 net
profit rose 72 percent year-on-year to $81.3 million thanks to
increasing deposits and a fall in bad loan provisions on the
back of a wider economic recovery.
The bank's results come after it successfully completed
premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) in February
with the launch of trading in 36 million shares.
Georgia's economy, hit by the global crisis and the war with
Russia in 2008, has been recovering since 2010, underpinned by
increasing lending activity in the private sector and higher
demand for its exports.
The Bank of Georgia released the following consolidated
results in the statement (in billion of dollars):
2011 2010
Total assets 2.794 2.259
Total client deposits 1.529 1.131
Total liabilities 2.307 1.868
Total loans to clients 1.567 1.335
Total shareholders' equity 0.487 0.391
Net operating income 0.121 0.056
Net interest income 0.143 0.118
Net profit 0.081 0.047