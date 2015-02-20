TBILISI Feb 20 The Asian Development Bank on
Friday issued its first-ever bond in Georgia's national
currency, the lari, in a move to develop the local capital
market and support small businesses.
The three-year bonds worth 100 million lari ($48.5 million)
have a floating-rate coupon that resets quarterly, based on the
Georgian National Bank's three-month certificate of deposit, the
Asian Development Bank said in a statement.
The proceeds of the bond sale will be lent to Georgia's TBC
Bank, the country's largest retail bank, to provide investment
and working capital loans to micro, small and medium-sized
enterprises in the former Soviet republic of 4.5 million.
Placement of the bond was organised by TBC Broker, the
wholly owned subsidiary of the TBC Bank.
"This bond -- the largest by a foreign issuer -- will
provide a key market benchmark and could encourage more
borrowers, both domestic and foreign, to tap the Georgian bond
market," said Pierre Van Peteghem, the treasurer of the
development bank.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the
World Bank's International Finance Corporation have also issued
bonds in Georgia's national currency.
($1=2.1 lari)
