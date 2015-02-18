TBILISI Feb 18 The World Bank's International
Finance Corporation (IFC) on Wednesday issued its first-ever
bond in Georgia's national currency, the lari, in a move to
develop the local capital market.
The two-year bonds worth 30 million lari ($15 million) with
an annual yield of 6.924 percent are part of the IFC's 200
million lari programme designed to help develop Georgia's
capital market, the IFC said in a statement.
Placement of the bond was organised by Georgian Galt &
Taggart, the wholly owned investment subsidiary of Bank of
Georgia.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has
also issued its first-ever bonds in Georgia's national currency
last March.
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Angus MacSwan)