TBILISI Feb 11 Georgia's central bank sold $40 million at its foreign currency auction on Wednesday, the bank said, as part of efforts to support the country's lari currency.

The move followed the bank's decision to raise its refinancing rate to 4.5 percent from 4 percent.

The lari was trading at 2.0248 per dollar on Wednesday compared with 2.0421 on Tuesday, but still much weaker than 1.7542 at the start of November. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Lidia Kelly)