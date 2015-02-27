TBILISI Feb 27 Georgian central bank chief Georgy Kadagidze said on Friday that political attacks on the bank over the sharp devaluation of the lari currency were endangering the economy and investment.

"I'd like to call on the representatives of the government, the ruling political coalition to stop attacks on the central bank as such attacks hurt not me personally, but our economy and investment environment," Georgy Kadagidze told reporters. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Elizabeth Piper/Jeremy Gaunt)