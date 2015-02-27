BRIEF-Raymond James extends 5-year, $300 mln revolving credit agreement
* Raymond James extends five-year, $300 million revolving credit agreement
TBILISI Feb 27 Georgian central bank chief Georgy Kadagidze said on Friday that political attacks on the bank over the sharp devaluation of the lari currency were endangering the economy and investment.
"I'd like to call on the representatives of the government, the ruling political coalition to stop attacks on the central bank as such attacks hurt not me personally, but our economy and investment environment," Georgy Kadagidze told reporters. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Elizabeth Piper/Jeremy Gaunt)
* Raymond James extends five-year, $300 million revolving credit agreement
* Speculative fed funds net shorts fall by record amount * Spec Eurodollar net shorts rise above 3 mln contracts (Add details on latest data) May 5 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week from their highest level in more than nine years, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The decline followed a government report a week ago that showed the U.S. gross domestic product grew only