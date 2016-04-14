BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
TBILISI, April 14 Georgia's central bank has bought $10 million at currency auction on Thursday amid strengthening of the national currency.
The central bank sold $60 million on the foreign exchange market in January to support the ailing lari currency and had no interventions in February. It bought $15 million at two currency auctions in March amid a strengthening of the lari.
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi