TBILISI, April 14 Georgia's central bank has bought $10 million at currency auction on Thursday amid strengthening of the national currency.

The central bank sold $60 million on the foreign exchange market in January to support the ailing lari currency and had no interventions in February. It bought $15 million at two currency auctions in March amid a strengthening of the lari.

(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)