Nokia jumps on Apple settlement; UK mid-caps outperform - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, May 23 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
TBILISI May 18 Georgia's central bank bought $20 million at a currency auction on Wednesday, as the country's lari currency continues to strengthen.
The central bank has bought $115 million on the foreign exchange market since March until today after selling $60 million in January. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
NEW YORK, May 23 Financial and technology companies led by Bank of America Corp, SBI Holdings Inc , HSBC Holdings Plc, Intel Corp and Temasek Holdings have invested $107 million in R3 CEV, a startup which runs a big bank consortium seeking to develop blockchain technology, it said on Tuesday.