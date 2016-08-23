BRIEF-Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
TBILISI Aug 23 Georgia's central bank has bought $20 million at a currency auction on Tuesday, as the country's lari currency has strengthened.
The central bank has bought $258.35 million on the foreign exchange market since March until today after selling $60 million in January. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Denis Pinchuk)
* RTW Investments LP reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp as of May 10 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qsXKpC) Further company coverage: