Indonesia's March loan growth accelerates to 9.2 pct y/y
JAKARTA, May 18 Loans extended by Indonesian banks grew 9.2 percent in March from a year earlier, accelerating from February's 8.6 percent pace, the central bank said on Thursday.
TBILISI Aug 25 Georgia's central bank sold $20 million at a currency auction on Thursday, two days after buying the same amount.
To date, the central bank has bought $278.35 million on the foreign exchange market since March after selling $60 million in January. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* Prudential appoints Nic Nicandrou as chief executive of Prudential Corporation Asia