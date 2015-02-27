(Updates with details)

TBILISI Feb 27 Georgian central bank chief Georgy Kadagidze said on Friday that political attacks on the bank over the sharp fall in the lari currency were endangering the economy and investment.

"I'd like to call on the representatives of the government, the ruling political coalition to stop attacks on the central bank as such attacks hurt not me personally, but our economy and investment environment," he told reporters.

Kadagidze is the only high-ranking official left from the administration of former president Mikheil Saakashvili and some in Georgia think he is being made a scapegoat by a new generation of politicians who would like to install one of "their men".

The government denies such accusations.

The former Soviet republic's economy has been battered by a plunge in the Russian rouble and the conflict in Ukraine. Declining foreign investment and lower exports and remittances are also contributing to a rising current account deficit.

The lari's official exchange rate for Friday was 2.2494 lari to the dollar, compared with 1.7542 at the start of November.

Western-educated Kadagidze said suggestions that the central bank should have intervened more actively to support the lari were simply wrong because then the country would run through its reserves, which stood at $2.61 billion at the end of January.

The central bank has sold $120 million so far this year to support the lari and has raised its refinancing rate to 4.5 percent from 4 percent.

On Thursday, Georgia's former prime minister Bidzina Ivanishvili accused the central bank chief of causing the financial crisis in comments supported by several government members.

Ivanishvili stepped down as premier in 2013, but many observers in Georgia suggest that the 59-year-old tycoon still oversees government decisions. Ivanishvili denies this.

