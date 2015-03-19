TBILISI, March 19 Georgia's central bank sold $40 million at a foreign-currency auction on Thursday, the bank said, as part of efforts to support the country's weakening lari currency.

It was the bank's fourth intervention on the currency market this year after it sold $40 million on Feb. 24 and on Feb. 11, the same day it raised its refinancing rate to 4.5 percent from 4 percent to help maintain financial stability.

It sold another $40 million on Feb. 19. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning)