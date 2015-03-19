BRIEF-Shenzhen Worldunion Properties Consultancy to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Shenzhen Worldunion Properties Consultancy Inc :
TBILISI, March 19 Georgia's central bank sold $40 million at a foreign-currency auction on Thursday, the bank said, as part of efforts to support the country's weakening lari currency.
It was the bank's fourth intervention on the currency market this year after it sold $40 million on Feb. 24 and on Feb. 11, the same day it raised its refinancing rate to 4.5 percent from 4 percent to help maintain financial stability.
It sold another $40 million on Feb. 19. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning)
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly approved a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, handing Republican President Donald Trump a victory that could prove short-lived as the healthcare legislation heads for a likely battle in the Senate.