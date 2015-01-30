TBILISI Jan 30 Georgia's central bank plans to tighten monetary policy from next week, the bank's chief said on Friday, in an effort to maintain financial stability after a sharp fall in the value of the country's lari currency.

"We've decided to tighten monetary policy from next week by using all the mechanisms that we have," Georgy Kadagidze, the governor of the National Bank, told reporters.

Kadagidze said the central bank was also likely to revise down its forecast for economic growth for this year of 5 percent.

"Taking into account the challenges in the economy and analysing the current situation, we should start to revise down the 5 percent economic growth forecast," Kadagidze said. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Writing by Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy Heritage)