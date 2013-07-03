TBILISI, July 3 French-born actor Gerard
Depardieu broke the law in Georgia by visiting the country's
breakaway Abkhazia region and meeting separatist leaders without
warning national authorities, an official said on Wednesday.
Ketevan Tsikhelashvili, deputy minister for reintegration in
the Caucasus state bordering Russia, said the action was
punishable but signalled he was unlikely to face arrest.
"We think he does not know what's going on in Abkhazia," she
said.
The 64-year-old star of films such as "Green Card" and
"Cyrano de Bergerac" was granted Russian citizenship by
President Vladimir Putin in January after criticising a planned
75-percent tax on millionaires in France.
Russia recognised the independence of Abkhazia and the
separatist region of South Ossetia after waging a five-day war
with Georgia in August 2008. Georgia and most other countries do
not recognise them as independent states.
Depardieu also raised eyebrows by visiting Russia's Chechnya
region in February and embracing strongman leader Ramzan
Kadyrov. Human rights groups have accused security services in
Chechnya of carrying out kidnappings, torture and extrajudicial
killings to try to quash an Islamist insurgency. Kadyrov denies
the charges.
France's best-known actor, whose lifestyle and outlandish
behaviour has made more headlines than his film career in recent
years, was bitterly criticised for abandoning his homeland when
he received a hug and a passport from Putin.
But Depardieu, who owns a vineyard in the Loire valley, has
said he did not leave for tax reasons. He has been filming a
thriller called "Turquoise" in Moscow and Chechnya with British
actress Elizabeth Hurley.
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Timothy Heritage
and Ralph Boulton)