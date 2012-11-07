* Chief-of-Staff, ex-interior minister detained
* Saakashvili says recent events outrageous
* Financial police starts inspection of the public
broadcaster
By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI, Nov 7 The Georgian government detained
the army's chief-of-staff on Wednesday on suspicion of abuse of
power, stepping up what the opposition says is a political witch
hunt against President Mikheil Saakashvili's allies.
New Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili's coalition ousted
Saakashvili's party in an election last month, saying it would
pursue former officials it suspected of wrongdoing.
It began on Tuesday by detaining Bacho Akhalaia, a former
interior and defence minister. General Georgy Kalandadze, the
army's chief-of-staff and another army commander were brought in
for questioning early on Wednesday.
With Saakashvili's nine-year dominance of the political
landscape over the opposition says it fears a witch hunt is
underway in the former Soviet republic, a focus of tension
between Russia and the West and a transit country for Caspian
Sea oil and gas exports to Europe.
"Recent events are a source of indignation for me as today
we need supremacy of the law as never before," Saakashvili said
in a televised statement. He was reacting to news of the
detentions and news of an unplanned inspection of the public
broadcaster by financial police.
Saakashvili urged the government and its MPs to respect
state institutions, including the armed forces and the media,
and to work with him in a civilised way.
"We may not agree with each other, but we should not
confront our own country," Saakashvili said, saying recent
events would not help Georgia's efforts to join NATO ahead of a
ministerial meeting of the military alliance in December.
Akhalaia, who quit as interior minister over a prison abuse
scandal shortly before the election, was being detained at the
prosecutor general's office after being questioned for three
hours, his lawyer said.
"The reason for his detention was that during his work as a
defence minister he allegedly insulted several officers in the
presence of others," David Dekanoidze, a lawyer, told reporters.
"I've never ever heard such an absurd reason for detention,"
Dekanoidze said.
Chief Prosecutor Archil Kbilashvili said Kalandadze and
Zurab Shamatava, commander of the army's Fourth Brigade, faced
similar accusations. State investigators had evidence that
Akhalaia, Kalandadze and Shamatava had insulted six servicemen
in October 2011, he said.
None of the detainees have been charged but could face up to
eight years in jail if found guilty of abuse of power.
"THE ACTION OF COWARDS"
Akhalaia left Georgia after the election but returned this
week, saying he was ready to answer any questions from law
enforcement agencies.
"Akhalaia's detention is the act of cowards," said Akaky
Minashvili, a member of parliament from Saakashvili's United
National Movement (UNM).
The opposition says it fears retribution after the closely
fought election and believes Ivanishvili hopes to pile pressure
on his rival Saakashvili.
Ivanishvili said last week the government was considering
cutting funding for the presidential administration next year.
"It's nothing but political persecution," Nugzar Tsiklauri,
a member of parliament from the UNM, said of the detentions.
The opposition has temporarily suspended its participation
in a parliamentary session on Wednesday in a protest against a
financial inspection of the public broadcaster.
Saakashvili, the hero of the 2003 Rose Revolution that swept
away Georgia's post-Soviet old guard, must step down next year.
Reforms due to take effect after a presidential vote in 2013
will weaken the presidency while strengthening parliament and
the premiership.
Akhalaia, 32, was appointed as Georgia's defence minister in
2009, one year after a five-day war with Russia, and served in
that post for three years.
Before that, he served as the head of Georgia's penitentiary
system, where he led a struggle against the "thieves in law"
who ruled prisons in the former Soviet republic.
Human rights groups accused him of carrying out a
heavy-handed crackdown on Georgia's largest prison riot in 2006,
in which seven inmates were killed, and blamed him for the ill
treatment of prisoners and military servicemen.
Reports of prisoner abuse led to protests in the country of
4.5 million just before the election. Akhalaia was one of
several former high-ranking officials, including the defence and
justice ministers, who left the country after the election.