TBILISI Oct 27 Georgy Margvelashvili, an ally
of Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, is on course to win a
crushing victory in Georgia's presidential election, exit polls
showed after voting ended on Sunday.
The exit polls suggested the 44-year-old member of the
ruling Georgian Dream coalition would win more than two-thirds
of the votes, easily enough to avoid a run-off in the former
Soviet republic. He will replace Mikheil Saakashvili, who was
unable to seek a third term after ruling for a decade.
GfK, a leading European market research group, put
Margvelashvili on 66.7 percent of votes. ACT, a Georgian public
opinion research group, put him on 68 percent.
