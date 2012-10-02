* President challenged by billionaire's coalition
* Prison abuse scandal video stokes tensions
* Instability would worry West because of pipelines
By Margarita Antidze and Steve Gutterman
TBILISI, Oct 2 An opposition coalition led by a
billionaire claimed victory in a parliamentary election in
Georgia on Monday but President Mikheil Saakashvili's ruling
party could yet cling to power in the former Soviet republic.
Thousands of supporters of the Georgian Dream coalition
celebrated in the streets of the capital Tbilisi, sounding car
horns and carrying blue party banners and red-on-white national
flags over their heads.
"I expect that we will get no less than 100 seats in the new
(150 seat) parliament," the coalition's leader, wealthy tycoon
Bidzina Ivanishvili, told a cheering crowd. "I have achieved
what I have long been striving for."
But a tense stand-off loomed over the results of the poll,
which under Georgia's electoral system allocates seats according
to both party lists and constituency victories.
Exit polls showed Ivanishvili's coalition had won more votes
in balloting by party list to fill 77 of the parliament seats,
while Saakashvili's party claimed it had won most of the
individual races to fill the other 73 seats.
The first official results were due in the early hours of
Tuesday.
Any signs of instability in the Caucasus country of 4.5
million would worry the West because of its role as a conduit
for Caspian Sea energy supplies to Europe and its strategic
location between Russia, Iran, Turkey and central Asia.
Saakashvili says the Georgian Dream coalition would move
Georgia away from the West and back into Moscow's orbit, and has
suggested Ivanishvili is doing the bidding of the Kremlin after
making his money in Russia.
An exit poll shown by private pro-government channels Imedi
and Rustavi-2 put Georgian Dream on 50 percent of ballots in
party-list voting, to 41 percent for Saakashvili's United
National Movement (UNM).
A separate exit poll reported by the Georgian Public
Broadcaster had the six-party coalition and the ruling party
level at 33 percent. Two polls cited by pro-opposition channels
put Georgian Dream far ahead.
But the UNM said it believed it had won at least 53 of the
73 seats allotted in elections in individual constituencies.
"This means that the United National Movement will have a
majority in the new parliament," spokeswoman Chiora
Taktakishvili said in televised comments.
Ivanishvili, a former reclusive who entered politics only a
year ago, told Reuters he was confident Georgian Dream
candidates had won at least 50 of the individual races.
"A very interesting precedent has been set in which the
leadership has been replaced through elections," he said.
GEORGIAN DREAM SUPPORTERS CELEBRATE
Georgian Dream's strong showing was an indictment of
Saakashvili, who swept to the presidency in the bloodless Rose
Revolution of 2003 but led Georgia into a disastrous five-day
war with Russia over two breakaway regions in 2008.
Saakashvili cautioned that the results were not yet in, and
the U.S. ambassador earlier on Monday urged Georgians to "stay
calm" until votes were counted and any challenges addressed.
Saakashvili must step down after a presidential election
next year, when reforms weakening the head of state and giving
more power to parliament and the prime minister are to take
effect.
If his party retains control of parliament, it may give him
a way to keep calling the shots. If not, Ivanishvili could
become premier and Georgia's dominant politician.
"Besides being a contest for parliament, it is also a shadow
leadership election," said Thomas de Waal, a Caucasus expert at
the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington.
In a televised address after polls closed, Saakashvili, 44,
said it appeared Georgian Dream had prevailed in the party-list
voting but his party had come out ahead in the individual races.
When parliament convenes, ruling party and opposition
deputies should "take their seats and start working in a joint
democratic process", he said. "We are all Georgian citizens, we
should stand together and work together."
But the exit polls emboldened Georgian Dream supporters and
could lead to increased tensions if their strong showing is not
matched by results in the individual districts - an outcome that
could stoke suspicions of rigging.
TORTURE VIDEO
Tension was already high after video footage of torture,
beatings and sexual assault of prison inmates led to street
protests after it was aired on two television channels opposed
to Saakashvili about two weeks before the election.
The footage undermined Saakashvili's image as a reformer who
had imposed the rule of law and rooted out corruption.
"I'm voting against violence and abuse. How can I do
otherwise after what we have all seen on TV?" Natela
Zhorzholiani, 68, said as she voted in Tbilisi.
Ivanishvili has won votes by promising to tackle poverty and
corruption, blaming these problems on Saakashvili, although not
everyone trusts him to do better than the current president and
Saakashvili portrays him as open to Russian manipulation.
"I voted for peace and stability," Georgy Ugrekhelidze, 76.
"I want this government to carry out what it has started."
Opponents accuse Saakashvili of monopolising power,
curtailing democracy and suppressing dissent. He owes his rise
to power to street protests over claims of election fraud, but
has damaged his image by cracking down on opponents.
Police used teargas, rubber bullets and water cannons to
disperse protesters in Tbilisi in November 2007. Security forces
again cracked down on protesters in 2010 after opponents
occupied a central square.
Georgia's Central Election Commission said there were no
grave violations during the voting on Monday, but a
confrontation did erupt in the central town of Khashuri late
Monday night after ballots were counted.
Citing an observer, Transparency International Georgia said
armed men forced their way into two polling places in Khashuri
and, in one of them, a protocol that had shown Georgian Dream
winning more votes was replaced by one making UNM the winner.
Opposition television channels showed footage of shouting
crowds and riot police they said fired teargas and rubber
bullets. The Interior Ministry said police were sent to guard
polling stations and denied the use of teargas or guns.