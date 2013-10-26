* Election ends Saakashvili's decade in power
* Governing coalition's candidate expected to win
* Prime Minister Ivanishvili plans to step aside
By Margarita Antidze and Timothy Heritage
TBILISI, Oct 27 Georgia elects a new president
on Sunday in a vote that will end Mikheil Saakashvili's
decade-long rule and test confidence in the ruling Georgian
Dream coalition led by billionaire Prime Minister Bidzina
Ivanishvili.
The front-runner to replace Saakashvili, a pro-U.S. leader
who fought a war with Russia and has served the maximum two
terms, is Georgy Margvelashvili, a member of the coalition which
ousted the president's cabinet in an election a year ago.
Saakashvili's departure should end feuding that has hindered
policy-making and the investment climate for a year, but the
future is clouded by Ivanishvili's decision to step aside as
well.
Ivanishvili, 57, has dominated politics in the South
Caucasus country since giving up business and entering politics
two years ago, but says his job will be complete once the
45-year-old president departs.
The retreat of Ivanishvili, Georgia's richest man, has
contributed to uncertainty in a country that is strategically
important for Russia and Europe, which receives Caspian oil and
gas through pipelines via Georgia.
After the election, constitutional changes take effect which
will shift power from the presidency to the government and
parliament, but Ivanishvili has not said who will be prime
minister.
"This is not only a presidential election, but it's also a
major change in the political system in Georgia," said Helen
Khoshtaria, an independent political analyst.
"The intention of the prime minister to quit his position
after the election raises more questions than answers about who
is going to take the lead in this quite hectic coalition."
The arrest of several former ministers, including ex-prime
minister Vano Merabishvili and dozens of other former officials,
has caused alarm abroad, and two European Union ministers have
appealed to Ivanishvili not to try to prosecute Saakashvili.
Ivanishvili denied in an interview that he would seek to
jail his rival, and said he would not dictate the government's
actions after he steps aside in the next few weeks.
"I will not allow myself to ask questions or give orders
from the wings," he told Reuters.
Opinion polls put Margvelashvili, formerly a vice premier,
ahead of the two other main candidates - David Bakradze, a
member of Saakashvili's United National Movement who was
parliamentary speaker, and Nino Burjanadze, a leader of the 2003
"rose revolution" that ousted Eduard Shevardnadze.
The campaign, in contrast to many previous elections in
post-Soviet Georgia, has been peaceful.
Margvelashvili, 44, is little known. His main foreign policy
goal is to pursue close ties both with the West and with Russia
- a balance the country has long failed to achieve.
"Margvelashvili was named by Bidzina Ivanishvili and I have
no reason not to believe that his candidate will be a good
president," said Nukri Malazonia, a 36-year-old engineer.
Margvelashvili says he will refuse to take part in a run-off
if he fails to win outright by securing more than half the
votes. But some voters are already fed up with the government.
"I will vote for Bakradze because he's a professional,
experienced and balanced politician," Nana Chachua, a
49-year-old doctor, said.
Under Saakashvili, who rose to power after the "rose
revolution", the country of 4.5 million fought a five-day war
with Russia in 2008, from which Moscow emerged in control of two
rebellious Georgian regions.
He won plaudits for reducing corruption and bureaucracy, and
for launching economic reforms, but was criticised for not
overhauling the justice system, and poverty remains a problem.
Ivanishvili's critics say the economy has deteriorated under
him. After years of robust growth, gross domestic product grew
only 1.5 percent in the second quarter this year, down from 8.2
percent in the same period a year ago.
Georgia allied itself with Washington under Saakashvili and
pushed to join NATO, still a distant prospect. Georgian Dream
has taken a similar path but sought better ties with Russia.
(Editing by Mike Collett-White)