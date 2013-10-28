* Little-known ally of premier elected president
* Georgian Dream tightens grip, challenges loom
* Georgia seeks balance in ties with West and Russia
By Margarita Antidze and Timothy Heritage
TBILISI, Oct 28 Georgia's new president said on
Monday he would press ahead with efforts to deepen the former
Soviet republic's ties with the West despite Russian concerns.
European leaders and observers hailed Sunday's "clean"
election won by Georgy Margvelashvili, an ally of billionaire
Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, as a sign that democracy is
maturing in the small South Caucasus state.
"Europe is our choice and this election is a confirmation of
our European course," Margvelashvili, 44, a mild-mannered
academic and political novice, told a news conference.
Making clear Georgia would not bow to Russian pressure to
abandon its rapprochement with Europe, he said: "We'll have a
constructive and firm position based on principles."
Margvelashvili won more than 60 percent of votes, partial
results showed, sparking noisy celebrations by his supporters in
the capital Tbilisi.
Ivanishvili's Georgian Dream ruling coalition now controls
Georgia's presidency, government and parliament for the first
time, but the prime minister plans to quit shortly after only
two years in politics.
He says his job is done now that his bitter rival Mikheil
Saakashvili's 10-year rule is over, though Georgia still faces
big challenges include a flagging economy and winning back
foreign investors scared off by political uncertainty.
Saakashvili's departure removes the main irritant in
relations with Moscow. Georgia fought a disastrous five-day war
with Russia in 2008 which cemented Moscow's control of two
rebellious Georgian regions.
Ivanishvili has been the driving force behind attempts to
build stronger ties with Russia while at the same time also
deepening integration with the West, a balancing act in foreign
policy that has proved hard to pull off.
"We have outlined the right moves in relations with Russia,"
Margvelashvili said on Monday.
"We will try to reduce tension in bilateral relations and to
move discussion of issues to European forums."
WIRE FENCES
Georgia is strategically important for Europe, which gets
Caspian gas and oil from pipelines that run through the country
of 4.5 million. Tbilisi hopes eventually to join the European
Union and NATO, although both are distant prospects.
But Moscow still regards Georgia, and most other ex-Soviet
republics, as part of its sphere of influence and President
Vladimir Putin has sharpened his foreign policy rhetoric since
returning to the Kremlin last year.
Georgians say Russia has shown its intent towards their
country by erecting wire fencing along the administrative
boundaries of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, the two provinces
controlled by Moscow but still part of Georgia.
Even Ivanishvili has acknowledged dealing with Russia will
be tough. "We can't change Russia. It would be better for us to
change and work more on ourselves. We have to try to work with
Russia, our neighbour, as it is," he told Reuters last week.
Russia called before the election for Georgia to continue
efforts to "normalise" relations - diplomatic ties have not been
restored since the 2008 war - but commentaries by Russian
experts and media have been largely hostile.
Who will pull the strings in Tbilisi when Ivanishvili
departs in the coming weeks remains unclear.
As president, Margvelashvili takes on a role with reduced
powers under Georgia's revamped constitution.
Ivanishvili, 57, has not said who will be premier, the most
powerful role in Georgia. Interior Minister Irakly Garibashvili
and Health Minister David Sergeenko are thought to be in the
running but Ivanishvili might continue to steer things.
Ivanishvili, whose fortune is estimated at $5.3 billion or
about a third of Georgia's gross domestic product, says the
economy is likely to improve after Saakashvili's departure
because discord between president and government will end.
But increasing growth could prove challenging. Poverty
remains widespread and, after years of robust investment-driven
growth, GDP grew only 1.5 percent in the second quarter this
year, down from 8.2 percent in the same period in 2012.
"Unfortunately the factor of trust in the future of the
economy has been lost by businesses and investors and it will
take a long period of stability to rebuild trust," said Fady
Asly, head of the International Chamber of Commerce in Georgia.
But Alexander Pivovarsky, an economist at the European Bank
for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), said the bank was
cautiously optimistic about the future and that growth could
accelerate in 2014 if political and policy uncertainty eases.