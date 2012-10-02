* Saakashvili says party lost parliamentary election
* Vows to respect will of voters but sees big differences
* Tycoon confident of big majority in parliament
* Medvedev sees "more constructive" forces in assembly
By Margarita Antidze and Steve Gutterman
TBILISI, Oct 2 Georgia's President Mikheil
Saakashvili on Tuesday conceded defeat in parliamentary
elections to a coalition led by a tycoon promising to ease
tensions with Moscow, four years after the staunch U.S. ally
lost a war with Russia.
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who has long been
openly hostile to Saakashvili, welcomed the opposition victory
as opening the way for "more constructive and responsible
forces" to enter the Georgian parliament.
Saakashvili's acceptance that his ruling party will go into
opposition to Bidzina Ivanishvili's Georgian Dream increased the
chances of the country's first peaceful transfer of power
between rival parties since the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.
Although it strengthens Georgia's democratic credentials, it
could lead to an uneasy cohabitation between Ivanishvili, who is
likely to become prime minister, and Saakashvili, who does not
step down as president until next year.
Instability in the country would worry the West because it
is a conduit for Caspian Sea energy supplies to Europe and has a
strategic location on the Black Sea between former Soviet master
Russia and Iran, Turkey and central Asia.
Tonino Picula, who led a team of international observers
monitoring the vote, endorsed the conduct of the elections.
"Despite a very polarising campaign that included harsh
rhetoric and shortcomings, the Georgian people have freely
expressed their will at the ballot box," he said in a statement.
Medvedev, who was president and commander-in-chief when
Georgia fought its disastrous war with Russia in 2008, expressed
hopes that the result would improve the relationship between the
countries.
"We can only welcome this as it probably means that more
constructive and responsible forces will appear in parliament,"
Russian news agencies quoted him as saying.
Russia has had no diplomatic relations with Georgia since
the five-day war, and both Medvedev and President Vladimir Putin
have refused to have any personal contacts with Saakashvili,
w ho m they depict as a dangerously aggressive hothead.
The agencies said Medvedev was speaking in his capacity as
leader of the United Russia party, and Putin has yet to comment.
The U.S. State Department congratulated Saakashvili for
"graciously conceding" and said it sent a good signal.
Georgian Dream supporters celebrated their victory in the
capital on Monday in scenes reminiscent of the euphoria of the
2003 Rose Revolution that propelled Saakashvili to power.
Motorists were again driving through Tbilisi on Tuesday
evening with flags flying and horns sounding.
TYCOON SET TO BECOME PREMIER
Defeat for Saakashvili's United National Movement (UNM)
followed criticism that he has monopolised power, mistreated
opponents and trampled on rights and freedoms. Video footage of
torture, beatings and sexual assault of prison inmates, aired by
opposition channels before the election, had led to protests.
"Justice has been restored," said Nino Kantaria, 42, in
Tbilisi. " I believe that Bidzina will make our lives better."
But Zaira Khabuliani, another resident of the capital, said
she was unsure of the opposition's ability to govern.
"I don't know how Ivanishvili will behave and what he will
do for people."
Ivanishvili, a once reclusive businessman who built his
$6.4 billion fortune in Russia, said he was confident of
becoming prime minister.
Saakashvili had said Georgian Dream would move the country
of 4.5 million away from the West and back into Moscow's orbit,
suggesting Ivanishvili would do the bidding of the Kremlin.
"We'll do our best to sort out relations with Russia,"
Ivanishvili, 56, told reporters, but added: "Our main aspiration
is Europe and our security is NATO."
In Tbilisi, two U.S. senators met Ivanishvili and
congratulated the Georgian people on the election.
"We discussed at length how important the relationship is
between Georgia and the United States of America, and we look
forward to ... continuing to build that relationship,"
Republican Senator Jim Risch of Idaho said.
"We are good friends, we want to continue to be good
friends," he said, standing beside Ivanishvili.
Governing Georgia could be much harder as, until
Saakashvili's term ends next year, he will no longer have a
compliant parliament and he will have to work with Ivanishvili.
Saakashvili accepted the will of the majority but said some
of Georgian Dream's views were "fundamentally unacceptable" and
saw "very deep differences" with the coalition.
Under reforms that take effect after a presidential election
next year, the authority of the head of state will be weakened
and more power will go to parliament and the prime minister, who
will become the most powerful executive official.
Ivanishvili set out plans he would pursue as premier, saying
a balanced budget would be a priority.
U.S.-educated Saakashvili curbed corruption and presided
over an economic resurgence, but the war set back efforts to
bring Georgia into NATO and gain control over the Moscow-backed
breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.
The economy has grown again after contracting in 2009, hit
by the war and the global economic crisis, but the official
unemployment rate of 16 percent is considered to be an
underestimate, and many Georgians struggle to pay bills.
"Of course, there have been problems. High utility tariffs,
unemployment," said Alexander Begiashvili, who backed Georgian
Dream. "A man lives only once and wants to have a good life."