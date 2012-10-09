TBILISI Oct 9 The billionaire who is likely to
become Georgia's next prime minister said on Tuesday he was
confident the former Soviet republic would soon join NATO.
Bidzina Ivanishvili, who made his fortune doing business in
Russia, also responded to accusations that he might let Georgia
be drawn back into Moscow's orbit by underlining that relations
with the West would be a priority.
"We are striving towards Europe and Georgia will definitely
be able to become a member of NATO soon," Ivanishvili said after
talks with President Mikheil Saakashvili.
The two rivals met for the first time since the Oct.1
parliamentary election, which Ivanishvili's opposition coalition
Georgian Dream won after a bitterly fought campaign.
Saakashvili had hoped to bring Georgia into NATO. The
defence alliance's leaders agreed at a summit in 2008 that
Georgia would one day become a member but rebuffed U.S. demands
to put it on an immediate path to membership.