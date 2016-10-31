TBILISI Oct 31 Georgia's ruling party
decisively won a second round of voting on Sunday, giving it
more than three quarters of seats in parliament, enough to
change the constitution if it wants, data from the Central
Election Commission showed on Monday.
The result cements Georgian Dream's already firm grip on
power in the ex-Soviet nation and is a crushing defeat for the
opposition United National Movement (UNM) and its founder,
former president Mikheil Saakashvili, a regional governor in
Ukraine who has spoken of a possible return to his homeland.
Georgian Dream, which came to power in 2012, is pro-Western
but also favours closer ties with Russia, while the UNM is
strongly pro-Western.
A U.S. ally traditionally buffeted between Russia and the
West, Georgia is criss-crossed by strategically important oil
and gas pipelines and hopes to join the European Union and NATO
one day.
Funded by tycoon Bidzina Ivanishvili, the country's richest
man, Georgian Dream won 67 seats in the 150-seat parliament in
an Oct. 8 round of voting. Runoff contests were then held on
Sunday for 50 seats where no single candidate won a majority.
Central Election Commission data showed that Georgian Dream
won 48 of those 50 single-mandate constituencies, meaning it
will have 115 of 150 seats in parliament. That means it will
easily be able to pass laws and amend the constitution.
The opposition UNM will only have 26 seats, while the
pro-Russian Alliance of Patriots will have 6 seats.
There is speculation Georgian Dream may use its dominance to
further curb the powers of the presidency in favour of the
prime minister's office, or to even abolish direct presidential
elections and have parliament choose the president instead.
The opposition complained of violations during voting, but
the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, while
recognising some problems, said the first round of voting was
generally competitive.
