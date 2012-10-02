* Rich tycoon was reclusive until entering politics
* Georgian Dream emerges as powerful force
* Battles to shake off accusations he is Russian stooge
By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI, Oct 2 Until a year ago, few people in
Georgia knew what billionaire businessman Bidzina Ivanishvili
looked like.
He was best known in the former Soviet republic as a
free-spending philanthropist w ith a spectacular home overlooking
Tbilisi, and for keeping penguins, kangaroos and lemurs at a
private zoo at another mansion outside the capital.
But a year after entering politics, the once reclusive
tycoon is on the verge of becoming prime minister and under
pressure to prove wrong rivals who say he is a Russian stooge.
"We'll do our best to sort out relations with Russia,"
Ivanishvili said on Tuesday after partial results put his
Georgian Dream on course to win a parliamentary election. But he
added: "Our main aspiration is Europe and our security is NATO".
Ivanishvili, 56, is on a steep learning curve before taking
on a role that will become more powerful under constitutional
changes next year to water down the powers of the presidency.
He has little experience of politics, none of government and
faces a potentially difficult period of cohabitation with his
rival Mikheil Saakashvili, wh o is due to remain president until
next year and sees "deep differences" between their parties.
Ivanishvili also acknowledges that his six-party coalition
could quickly break up into three factions in parliament.
The diverse parties in Georgian Dream - named after a song
by Ivanishvili's rapper son Bear - have little in common apart
from loyalty to the tycoon and opposition to Saakashvili.
ART COLLECTION
Georgia's richest man began life in a poor hilltop village
where he used to enjoy playing football with his friends.
He made his fortune, estimated by Forbes magazine at $6.4
billion, mainly in Russia, with businesses ranging from banking
to agricultural products, via metals and mining, after he
started out selling computers. He has now sold his assets in
Russia.
His rapid success is perhaps surprising for a man who long
avoided publicity and photographers. When he bought Pablo
Picasso's "Dora Mara au Chat" for $95.2 million in 2006, he did
so anonymously, adding it to an art collection that includes
works by Damien Hirst and Roy Lichtenstein.
All that changed last October when he announced he was
entering politics, abandoning his privacy for what he says is a
love of his homeland and a battle to oust a government he
accuses of allowing the gap between rich and poor to widen.
He has distributed some of his money across the country of
4.5 million people with philanthropic gestures, particularly in
and around his home village of Choral.
Residents say he has paved roads, built villagers new homes
with water, electricity and gas, provided each household with
200 lair ($120) a month and given newlyweds $3,000.
He has also sponsored renovation of almost all theatres in
the capital and has been paying pensions to many well-known
Georgian artists.
But critics have accused him of trying to win votes with his
generosity, a charge he denies. He has also rejected criticism
that he has used his stakes in opposition television channels to
his political advantage.
Saakashvili has hinted he believes Ivanishvili is doing the
bidding of Russian President Vladimir Putin, his bitter foe
since the two countries fought a five-day war in 2008.
Saakashvili said during the election campaign: "Those who
thought they could carry out Putin's orders in our country will
be very disappointed."
Ivanishvili says Saakashvili played the "Russian card" to
draw attention away from Georgia's problems, and he has
responded by selling his assets in Russia.
Ivanishvili was stripped of Georgian citizenship last year
because he held a French passport, violating a law against
having multiple nationality, but parliament passed a law
allowing him to run in the election as a European Union citizen.
He decided not to do so but expects to have his Georgian
citizenship reinstated soon. The prime minister does not have to
stand in the election but is approved by parliament.
He now needs to name a new government and says none of old
ministers would retain their jobs, although supporters of
Saakashvili would not be persecuted.
He picked up votes by challenging corruption and vowing to
fight poverty, and promised to boost the economy by reducing
bureaucratic controls, ending monopolies and taking steps to woo
foreign investors.
He says he will improve health care and agriculture, make
the justice system more independent and ensure the tax and
customs departments are more transparent.
"I'll do whatever I can to attract foreign investors,"
Ivanishvili said.