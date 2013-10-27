TBILISI Oct 27 Georgia's next president, Georgy
Margvelashvili, fits in perfectly with Prime Minister Bidzina
Ivanishvili's vision of a nation free of politicians who want to
be "superman".
Margvelashvili, a little-known confidant of the billionaire
premier, won a landslide victory in the former Soviet republic's
presidential election on Sunday after only a year in politics.
The mild-mannered 44-year-old philosopher will bring to the
presidency a different style to his predecessor, the confident,
outspoken and exuberant Mikheil Saakashvili.
Margvelashvili was plucked out of academia by Ivanishvili
when his Georgian Dream coalition ousted Saakashvili's cabinet
in an election, and appointed education minister. Within months
he had been promoted to deputy prime minister.
Burly and balding, he looked awkward at a pre-election news
conference on Friday, fiddling nervously with a pen.
But he has a place on the political landscape Ivanishvili
dreams of in Georgia - one that is not dominated by oversized
personalities like Saakashvili, former Soviet Foreign Minister
Eduard Shevardnadze or Georgia's first president, Zviad
Gamsakhurdia, and seemingly endless political infighting.
Predicting that the government and the new president will
cooperate peacefully and serve out their full terms, Ivanishvili
told Reuters: "I would like this tradition to continue and for
Georgia not to look for 'supermen' any more."
"The president should have the qualities of a good manager,
and Georgy has those qualities," he said.
"The president should not only be educated - and Georgy is a
well-educated man - but should be able to take decisions that
are out of the ordinary. Georgy has creativity. He is a good
friend and a patriot."
BALANCING TIES BETWEEN RUSSIA AND WEST
Margvelashvili, who has a doctorate in philosophy from
Tbilisi State University and was rector of the Georgian
Institute of Public Affairs, takes on a diminished post because
of constitutional changes that are about to go into force.
He will be head of state and commander-in-chief of the armed
forces, but the constitutional amendments shift executive power
from the president to the government and parliament, a step
intended to make Georgia a full parliamentary democracy.
Margvelashvili, who belongs to no party and has no serious
political experience, may find it hard to assert himself.
"He will only be a weak president with a weak political
background," said Helen Khoshtaria, an independent political
analyst.
Fluent in Russian and English, his foreign policy goal is to
pursue close ties both with the West and with Russia.
Margvelashvili underlined the importance of moving closer to
Europe after voting on Sunday, referring to it as "one of the
most important milestones in Georgian foreign policy".
Georgia hopes eventually to sign an association agreement
that would chart ways to a closer relationship with the EU,
despite resistance by Moscow. A more distant goal is membership
of the NATO defence alliance.
Building stronger ties with Russia is likely to be even
harder if Tbilisi moves further out of Moscow's orbit. Russia
has controlled two rebellious Georgian regions since a five-day
war in 2008 which Georgia lost and relations remain tense.
But Margvelashvili signalled that Tbilisi would not be
deterred by Russian pressure, saying after he voted that the
election was a vote for a Georgia that was "independent, whole
and strong".
