* Ruling coalition's candidate won election
* Observers say fundamental freedoms respected
* Georgia's democracy is maturing - OSCE
By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI, Oct 28 European observers on Monday
gave Georgia's presidential election a clean bill of health,
saying it was "positive and transparent" and confirmed democracy
was strengthening in the former Soviet republic.
"This clean election ... tells me that Georgia's democracy
is maturing," said Joao Soares, head of the observer mission
sent by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe
(OSCE), Europe's main security and rights watchdog.
Partial results showed Sunday's election was won by Georgy
Margvelashvili, the candidate representing the ruling Georgian
Dream coalition which ousted President Mikheil Saakashvili's
government last year at the polls.
"In a positive and transparent election, the Georgian people
have confirmed last year's historic transfer of power," Soares
declared in a written statement which said fundamental freedoms
of expression, movement and assembly were respected.
Saakashvili, who ruled for a decade, was unable to take part
in the election because he had already served the maximum two
terms. Unlike previous elections in post-Soviet Georgia, the
vote was free of major violations or violence.
"These elections are an important achievement for the
country and for the entire South Caucasus region," said
Meritxell Mateu Pi, head of a delegation representing the
Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.
Margvelashvili's triumph concentrates power and will make
policy-making easier because Ivanishvili's Georgian Dream
coalition now controls both the presidency and the government
for the first time.
But the election is likely to provide only a brief respite
from political uncertainty in the country of 4.5 million which
is strategically important for both Russia and Europe, which
gets Caspian gas and oil via pipelines that go through Georgia.
Margvelashvili is a little-know politician who was picked as
a candidate by Ivanishvili. His main foreign policy goal is to
pursue close ties with both the West and Russia, a balance that
has long eluded Georgia.
Krzysztof Lisek, head of a European Parliament delegation,
said the election was an important step for Georgia on its path
towards closer ties with the European Union.
The Georgian government hopes to be able to initial an
"association agreement", charting a course for deeper
integration with the EU, at a summit in the Lithuanian capital
of Vilnius next month.
Lisek said signing the agreement would depend on "tangible
progress in the area of rule of law and democracy."